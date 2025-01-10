Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 4 dyeing factories polluting Buddha Nullah identified

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 10, 2025 10:40 PM IST

On Friday, Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also visited several places alongside Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has identified four dyeing factories discharging untreated effluent into the Buddha Nullah. An official of the PPCB said fine will be imposed on such units. He said the amount of penalty would be decided soon.

The environmental engineer, who didn’t wish to be named, said he has written a letter to the municipal corporation, mentioning the names of the four factories that are releasing their toxic water in the municipal corporation sewer which is connected to the 225 MLD treatment plant through its network. (HT File)
The environmental engineer, who didn’t wish to be named, said he has written a letter to the municipal corporation, mentioning the names of the four factories that are releasing their toxic water in the municipal corporation sewer which is connected to the 225 MLD treatment plant through its network. (HT File)

The environmental engineer, who didn’t wish to be named, said he has written a letter to the municipal corporation, mentioning the names of the four factories that are releasing their toxic water in the municipal corporation sewer which is connected to the 225 MLD treatment plant through its network.

Amid the PPCB’s drive, Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal asked the PPCB officials to take similar action against all factories that have been dumping untreated waste into the waterbody. Action has been taken against only half a dozen factories, he said.

On Friday, Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also visited several places alongside Buddha Nullah.

Seechewal has been taking up the second phase of kar seva to clean the Buddha Nullah since December 24. Dirty and poisonous water coming out of dyeing plants is being dumped into Buddha Nullah, it has been alleged.

Social worker leader Jarnail Singh Garhdiwala said that those who want to see clean water flowing in Buddha Nullah should become a part of this special campaign started by Seechewal.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On