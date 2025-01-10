Ludhiana: 4 dyeing factories polluting Buddha Nullah identified

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has identified four dyeing factories discharging untreated effluent into the Buddha Nullah. An official of the PPCB said fine will be imposed on such units. He said the amount of penalty would be decided soon. The environmental engineer, who didn’t wish to be named, said he has written a letter to the municipal corporation, mentioning the names of the four factories that are releasing their toxic water in the municipal corporation sewer which is connected to the 225 MLD treatment plant through its network. (HT File)

Amid the PPCB’s drive, Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal asked the PPCB officials to take similar action against all factories that have been dumping untreated waste into the waterbody. Action has been taken against only half a dozen factories, he said.

On Friday, Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also visited several places alongside Buddha Nullah.

Seechewal has been taking up the second phase of kar seva to clean the Buddha Nullah since December 24. Dirty and poisonous water coming out of dyeing plants is being dumped into Buddha Nullah, it has been alleged.

Social worker leader Jarnail Singh Garhdiwala said that those who want to see clean water flowing in Buddha Nullah should become a part of this special campaign started by Seechewal.