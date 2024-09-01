 Ludhiana: 45-year-old woman crushed to death by crane, driver held - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: 45-year-old woman crushed to death by crane, driver held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 01, 2024 10:54 PM IST

A 45-year-old woman was crushed to death by a crane on Saturday evening near the main crossing of Sahnewal’s Pava village, officials said.

They added that the victim, Manju Devi, was walking home after buying vegetables at the time of the incident.

The police arrested the crane’s driver, 41-year-old Deepak Kumar, and registered a case against him.

According to Sahnewal police, the incident came to light when Manju Devi’s husband, Bheem Revani, received a call from his son’s friend, informing him of the accident.

Bheem, who was at work at the time, rushed to the spot and found his wife’s body under the crane’s tyre.

Eyewitnesses alleged that Deepak Kumar was driving recklessly. He hit Manju Devi and then mowed her down under the vehicle. The onlookers nabbed the accused and handed him over to the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a first-information report (FIR) was registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 45-year-old woman crushed to death by crane, driver held
