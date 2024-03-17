 Ludhiana: 47th Vice-Chancellors’ Convention focuses on food security, farmers’ welfare - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: 47th Vice-Chancellors’ Convention focuses on food security, farmers’ welfare

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 18, 2024 05:04 AM IST

The 47th Vice-Chancellors’ Convention, themed “Food and nutritional security and farmers’ welfare: Vision India-2047 and beyond” set off at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Participants from different agricultural universities during the conference at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)
The three-day-long convention, which is being conducted under the aegis of the Indian Agricultural University Association (IAUA), will feature a discussion focused on food security, climate change and the welfare of farmers.

The inaugural function was attended by Dr RS Paroda, chairman, Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TAAS), New Delhi, and former director general, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) as chief guest. Dr GS Khush called the “Father of Rice Revolution” and World Food Prize Awardee joined in as a special guest.

Discussing the developmental impact of the green, white, blue and rainbow revolutions in India, Dr Paroda suggested strategies for farmers’ security, for example, healthy soils and good water, timely supply of inputs, good knowledge and efficient extension services, access to low-rate credit, linking to markets for better income and respect and dignity of farming communities.

Dr Khush called for roping in professionals with high leadership qualities and morals to develop world-class institutions.

Deputy director general (Agricultural Education), ICAR, New Delhi, Dr RC Agrawal, informed that the trend to get higher education in agriculture has been on the rise, and most of the start-ups in India are from the agriculture and livestock background. He also emphasised the need for digital initiatives in agriculture education.

Earlier, Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor of the vet varsity, welcomed dignitaries on the dais, as well as the vice-chancellors and other officials representing various agricultural universities in India. He said this convention would serve as a podium for drafting the recommendations and policies to uplift the agriculture and livestock farming communities across the country.

