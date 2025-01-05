Ludhiana: 5 hurt as car hits tractor-trailer amid dense fog

Five members of a Jalandhar family suffered injuries after their car crashed into a tractor-trolley on the elevated road near Karabara Chowk late Friday evening. The family was returning home from Haridwar at the time of the incident. After the mishap, the family went to Jalandhar for further treatment. Manjit Singh of Jalandhar was returning from Haridwar along with his family members, including two children, in their Hyundai Creta car. After they reached near on the elevated road near Karabara Chowk, Ludhiana, he failed to notice the tractor-trailer sans reflectors plying ahead of him and crashed his vehicle into it. (HT Photo)

The Daresi police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police have seized both vehicles involved in the mishap.

He added that all occupants of the vehicle suffered injuries. His son suffered fractures. After availing themselves of first aid, they went to Jalandhar for further treatment.

The inspector added that the police would register an FIR after recording the statement of Manjit Singh.