Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 5 hurt as car hits tractor-trailer amid dense fog

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 05, 2025 06:04 AM IST

Ludhiana’s Daresi police reached the spot and initiated an investigation; the police have seized both vehicles involved in the mishap

Five members of a Jalandhar family suffered injuries after their car crashed into a tractor-trolley on the elevated road near Karabara Chowk late Friday evening. The family was returning home from Haridwar at the time of the incident. After the mishap, the family went to Jalandhar for further treatment.

Manjit Singh of Jalandhar was returning from Haridwar along with his family members, including two children, in their Hyundai Creta car. After they reached near on the elevated road near Karabara Chowk, Ludhiana, he failed to notice the tractor-trailer sans reflectors plying ahead of him and crashed his vehicle into it. (HT Photo)
Manjit Singh of Jalandhar was returning from Haridwar along with his family members, including two children, in their Hyundai Creta car. After they reached near on the elevated road near Karabara Chowk, Ludhiana, he failed to notice the tractor-trailer sans reflectors plying ahead of him and crashed his vehicle into it. (HT Photo)

The Daresi police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police have seized both vehicles involved in the mishap.

Inspector Avtar Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Daresi police station, said the mishap was reported at 11.30 pm on Friday. Manjit Singh of Jalandhar was returning from Haridwar along with his family members, including two children, in their Hyundai Creta car. After they reached near on the elevated road near Karabara Chowk, he failed to notice the tractor-trailer sans reflectors plying ahead of him and crashed his vehicle into it.

He added that all occupants of the vehicle suffered injuries. His son suffered fractures. After availing themselves of first aid, they went to Jalandhar for further treatment.

The inspector added that the police would register an FIR after recording the statement of Manjit Singh.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On