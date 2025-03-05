Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 5 ‘peddlers’ booked over Jagraon addict’s death

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 05, 2025 08:42 AM IST

The police have booked Akash, Mohan Lal, Manu, Vishal of Gandhi Nagar of Raikot Road and Harpreet Singh of Jagraon on the complaint of the deceased’s father

A day after a “drug-related death” in Jagraon that left the Ludhiana rural police red faced, the Jagraon city police registered an FIR against five persons who allegedly supplied drugs to the deceased.

An FIR under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the BNS has been registered against the accused. (HT photo for representation)
An FIR under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the BNS has been registered against the accused. (HT photo for representation)

The deceased was a resident of Halwara. He had been missing for the past one day. The police have booked Akash alias Mota, Mohan Lal alias Mohni, Manu alias Gandhi, Vishal alias Locha of Gandhi Nagar of Raikot Road and Harpreet Singh alias Longa of Jagraon on the complaint of the deceased’s father.

The complainant stated that his son was a drug addict and that he used to buy drugs from the accused. He added that his son had left the house on March 2 and did not return. He started searching for him but to no avail. On Monday, he came to know that his son was lying dead in an abandoned building near the science college in Jagraon.

ASI Randhir Singh, who is investigating the matter, said an FIR under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the BNS has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

At the time of discovery of the body, a syringe was seen stuck in an arm, according to the police.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On