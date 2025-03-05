Ludhiana: 5 ‘peddlers’ booked over Jagraon addict’s death

A day after a “drug-related death” in Jagraon that left the Ludhiana rural police red faced, the Jagraon city police registered an FIR against five persons who allegedly supplied drugs to the deceased. An FIR under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the BNS has been registered against the accused. (HT photo for representation)

The deceased was a resident of Halwara. He had been missing for the past one day. The police have booked Akash alias Mota, Mohan Lal alias Mohni, Manu alias Gandhi, Vishal alias Locha of Gandhi Nagar of Raikot Road and Harpreet Singh alias Longa of Jagraon on the complaint of the deceased’s father.

The complainant stated that his son was a drug addict and that he used to buy drugs from the accused. He added that his son had left the house on March 2 and did not return. He started searching for him but to no avail. On Monday, he came to know that his son was lying dead in an abandoned building near the science college in Jagraon.

ASI Randhir Singh, who is investigating the matter, said an FIR under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the BNS has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

At the time of discovery of the body, a syringe was seen stuck in an arm, according to the police.