Ludhiana: 5 state players in Indian squad as baseball team leaves for Asia Cup

After attending the national training camp, organised by the Punjab Baseball Association from October 15 to 22 at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill, the Indian women’s baseball team has departed for the IV BFA Women’s Baseball Asia Cup 2025.

The tournament will be played in Hangzhou, China, from October 26 to November 2, where the top ten teams of Asia will compete for the title.

The camp took place under the supervision of the Amateur Baseball Federation of India and helped prepare the athletes for the major international challenge.

Twenty top players from across the country were selected to represent India. Punjab made a mark with five talented players, including two from Ludhiana, earning their spot in the national squad. These players include Ramandeep Kaur, Manveer Kaur, Khushdeep Kaur, Navdeep Kaur and Nishu.

India will face strong competitors including China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Reshma Shivaji Punekar has been named the captain of the Indian squad, while Punjab’s own Manveer Kaur will serve as vice-captain.

Harbir Singh Gill, secretary of Punjab Baseball Association, along with association president Sukhdev Singh Aulakh, thanked everyone who supported the training camp.

Special acknowledgement was given to Smriti Bhargav, principal of the host school, Gill village sarpanch Kamaljit Singh, Karanveer Singh Gill and Manvir Singh Gill for their contribution.