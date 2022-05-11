50-year-old man held for raping 2 daughters in Ludhiana
The Model Town police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping his two daughters – aged 24 and 18.
In her complaint, the 48-year-old mother of the victims, who is a resident of Abdullapur, stated that she has five daughters, out of which two are married, one is 18-years-old and other two are minors.
She stated that a few months ago, she had caught her husband raping her 24-year-old daughter and threatened to lodge a complaint against him. He had promised that he will not repeat it and she did not go through with it. Later, her daughter got married and she assumed that the situation will settle down.
The woman added that over the past few months, she had noticed a change in her 18-year-old’s behaviour and she had stopped talking to them. “I had asked her what the issue was several times, but she never shared anything with me. I had gone out of station to take care of my other daughter, who was pregnant, and that is when she told my sister that her father had raped her,” she said.
“When I talked to my husband, he started threatening me, following which I lodged a complaint against him,” she added.
ASI Avtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that immediately after receiving the complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 376 (2) F, 376A and 506 of IPC and arrested him.
Not safe at home
April 9: A 20-year-old married woman accused her father-in-law of raping her. The woman alleged that she had informed her husband about it, but he forced her to keep mum.
April 3: A 26-year-old woman accused her brother-in-law of molesting her. Following the complaint, the Basti Jodhewal police lodged an FIR.
April 1: A 25-year-old woman accused her father-in-law of sexual harassment, following which the Division Number 3 police lodged an FIR.
-
29 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity in slight uptick
As many as 29 Covid-19 cases were reported in the tricity on Tuesday, up from 25 a day ago. Both Chandigarh and Mohali reported 12 cases each, higher than nine cases each on Monday, while five people were found infected in Panchkula, lower than seven the day before. The cases in Chandigarh surfaced in Sectors 4, 8, 9, 15, 16, 26, 33, 44 and 47, Dadumajra, Mauli Jagran and PGIMER campus.
-
Chandigarh: Evicted Colony Number 4 residents meet Kirron Kher, seek alternative housing
Chandigarh member of Parliament Kirron Kher met different sections of city residents at BJP's city headquarters in Sector 33 on Tuesday. This included the former residents of Colony Number 4 that was demolished on May 1. The colony's demolition had left over 10,000 people displaced and many of them have claimed rightful claim to alternative housing.
-
Train mows down health inspector’s wife in Ambala
The wife of a health inspector posted at the civil surgeon's office was run over by a train near Jandli Fatak area of Ambala City on Tuesday. The deceased, Nirmal Kaur, who was in her 50s, lived with her husband, Malkit Singh, in Preet Colony. She left home around 9 am and was hit by a train on the nearby Ambala-Amritsar section an hour later, police said.
-
Class-10 passout behind 1,352 cyber fraud cases: Chandigarh police
The 23-year-old Haryana man arrested by Chandigarh Police for a cyber fraud in February has turned out to be involved in 1,352 similar cases across the country. The cyber crime investigation cell (CCIC) of Chandigarh Police had arrested Vikas, for duping a city woman of ₹83,979 on April 19.
-
WWICS MD booked for raising illegal farm houses in Mohali village
In fresh trouble for Col BS Sandhu (retd), the managing director of Worldwide Immigration Consultancy Services, he, along with his aide, has been booked for developing illegal farm houses in Mohali's Masol village. The FIR was registered under Section 4 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act against Col Sandhu and his aide, Tarsem Singh, after they were found illegally levelling forest land to develop farm houses under the name “Fair Heavens” on around 100 acres.
