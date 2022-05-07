Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 6 arrested for 32-lakh Kesar Ganj Mandi robbery
Ludhiana | 6 arrested for 32-lakh Kesar Ganj Mandi robbery

The main conspirator used to work in Kesar Ganj Mandi and knew that a large amount of cash was kept at Arora Trading
Twenty-eight days after an oil trader was robbed of ₹32 lakh at gunpoint in Kesar Ganj Mandi, police on Saturday arrested six people, including the main conspirator who worked at the market and knew that large amounts of cash were kept at the shop.
Twenty-eight days after an oil trader was robbed of 32 lakh at gunpoint in Kesar Ganj Mandi, police on Saturday arrested six people, including the main conspirator who worked at the market and knew that large amounts of cash were kept at the shop. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on May 07, 2022 01:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Twenty-eight days after an oil trader was robbed of 32 lakh at gunpoint in Kesar Ganj Mandi, police on Saturday arrested six people, including the main conspirator who worked at the market and knew that large amounts of cash were kept at the shop.

The arrested accused include Chandan Bind, the main conspirator, and two of his accomplices Suraj Rajbhar and Arif Ali. All three men hail from Azamgarh, and were arrested with the help of the Uttar Pradesh Police. Their fourth accomplice, Shubham Singh of Azamgarh, is on the run.

Three of their aides – Dinesh Kumar, Sagar Yadav and Subhash Singh – who helped the accused evade arrest were also arrested under Section 212 (harbouring an offender) of the Indian Penal Code.

Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said, “Chandan used to work in Kesar Ganj Mandi and knew that a large amount of cash was kept in Arora Trading. He carried out reconnaissance and executed the robbery with the help of Suraj, Arif and Shubham on April 8.”

“We were able to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage,” the police chief added. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Central) Harsimrat Singh said, “We are looking into the accused persons’ criminal records and are questioning them regarding the whereabouts of the stolen money,” he said.

Saturday, May 07, 2022
