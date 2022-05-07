Ludhiana | 6 arrested for ₹32-lakh Kesar Ganj Mandi robbery
Twenty-eight days after an oil trader was robbed of ₹32 lakh at gunpoint in Kesar Ganj Mandi, police on Saturday arrested six people, including the main conspirator who worked at the market and knew that large amounts of cash were kept at the shop.
The arrested accused include Chandan Bind, the main conspirator, and two of his accomplices Suraj Rajbhar and Arif Ali. All three men hail from Azamgarh, and were arrested with the help of the Uttar Pradesh Police. Their fourth accomplice, Shubham Singh of Azamgarh, is on the run.
Three of their aides – Dinesh Kumar, Sagar Yadav and Subhash Singh – who helped the accused evade arrest were also arrested under Section 212 (harbouring an offender) of the Indian Penal Code.
Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said, “Chandan used to work in Kesar Ganj Mandi and knew that a large amount of cash was kept in Arora Trading. He carried out reconnaissance and executed the robbery with the help of Suraj, Arif and Shubham on April 8.”
“We were able to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage,” the police chief added. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Central) Harsimrat Singh said, “We are looking into the accused persons’ criminal records and are questioning them regarding the whereabouts of the stolen money,” he said.
AAP for CBI probe into Lalitpur, Chandauli incidents
VARANASI Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and its UP in-charge Sanjay Singh on Friday demanded that the CBI should investigate the Chandauli and Lalitpur incidents under the supervision of the high court,. Singh was addressing a press conference here. To recall, a team of six police personnel, including four women cops, raided the house of history-sheeter Kanhaiya Yadav in Manrajpur village in Chandauli on May 1 to arrest him.
Ludhiana man booked for tossing newborn on floor after spat with wife
A man was booked for tossing The accused, Ankit Bisht of CRPF Colony's two-month-old son on the floor after a spat with his wife on Friday, three days after Ankit's death. The accused, Ankit Bisht of CRPF Colony, reportedly suspected that the child was the result of his wife's extramarital affair. “He has been sending abusive texts and voice messages, accusing me of killing our son,” The complainant, Monika Bisht, the victim's mother said.
19 fresh Covid-19 cases in Agra, women found more vulnerable
Agra Covid cases are on the rise again, and Agra is no exception. In the past 24 hours, seven people recovered from the infection. On Thursday, eight positive cases of Covid-19 were reported. However, in the analysis of the positive cases detected in the recent past, it has been found that women are more vulnerable to Covid-19 here because more women have tested positive compared to men in Agra district.
Liquor all set to get cheaper in Gurugram as state govt cuts taxes
The prices of imported foreign liquor in Gurugram are likely to decrease from June as the excise duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the sale of liquor have been reduced as part of Haryana's new excise policy announced on Friday. Vendors said that the price of imported scotch is likely to go down by ₹300 to ₹450 for a one-litre bottle, and that of IMFL whisky by ₹150 to ₹300.
Allahabad high court issues NBW against NOIDA CEO
Justice Saral Srivastava passed the order in a contempt plea filed by Manorama Kuchhal and another whose land was acquired in 1990 by Noida Authority but they were not given fair compensation as per law till date. The petitioners have been fighting legal battles since 1990 against the Noida Authority.
