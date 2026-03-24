Ludhiana: 6 booked for attacking man with swords, iron rods outside house

A man was seriously injured on Saturday evening after being attacked with swords and iron rods outside his house in Shimlapuri’s Sukhdev Nagar area, following a dispute over a local quarrel, police said. ASI Surinder Kumarsaid an FIR has been registered at Daba police station under Sections 115 and 126. (HT Photo)

The incident took place after the victim reportedly asked a group of men to stop creating a disturbance near his residence.

According to the complainant, Satinder Kaur, the incident occurred around 8 pm on March 21. A group of five to six men were arguing and hurling abuses near their house when her husband, Varinder Singh, intervened and asked them to leave. Enraged, the accused — identified as Mani, Janu, and four unidentified associates — allegedly attacked him with iron rods and swords. Varinder Singh sustained a deep cut on his head and collapsed, while the attackers fled after continuing the assault for a few moments. Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

ASI Surinder Kumar, investigating officer, said an FIR has been registered at Daba police station under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 191(3) (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 190 (unlawful assembly), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have launched raids to apprehend the six accused, who remain at large.

In a separate crackdown on illegal arms, Sahnewal police arrested a youth and recovered a .32 bore revolver with two live cartridges during a checkpoint near Sua bridge in village Majara. The accused, a resident of Ravi Colony in Khwajke village, was intercepted along with the motorcycle he was using. An FIR under the Arms Act has been registered, and further interrogation is expected to reveal the source of the weapon and any links to criminal activities, said inspector Varinder Pal Singh Uppal, SHO of Sahnewal police station