Ludhiana: Six firms found ‘evading’ 116.5-cr GST; 3 held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 04, 2025 08:14 AM IST

The firms involved include Bharat Steel Industry, Ramji Concast, AKM Alloys, KTB Alloys, Shree Salasar Balaji Steel Tubes and Shree Salasar Steel Tubes and Company, says Directorate General of GST Intelligence

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Ludhiana, claimed to have uncovered a massive scam involving six Mandi Gobindgarh-based business entities engaged in “illegal sales” amounting to 647.4 crore, leading to a staggering 116.5 crore in GST evasion. Three individuals, including a prominent industrialist and his two sons, have been arrested, officials said.

During raids and investigations, the DGGI seized several incriminating documents and materials. (HT photo for representation)
During raids and investigations, the DGGI seized several incriminating documents and materials. (HT photo for representation)

The firms involved include Bharat Steel Industry, Ramji Concast, AKM Alloys, KTB Alloys, Shree Salasar Balaji Steel Tubes and Shree Salasar Steel Tubes and Company. These businesses are engaged in manufacturing steel billets and trading steel pipes.

According to the DGGI, investigations revealed that the entities were involved in the clandestine removal of goods worth 388.8 crore, evading GST to the tune of 69.8 crore. In addition, the entities generated fake invoices worth 258.5 crore, further leading to 46.5 crore GST fraud through illegal input tax credit (ITC) claims using fictitious firms.

During raids and investigations, the DGGI seized several incriminating documents and materials. These findings were corroborated by voluntary statements made by the partners and employees of the entities, who admitted to fraudulent activities, the DGGI mentioned in a statement.

The DGGI arrested Sanjeev Kumar Bansal and his sons Karan Bansal and Sovit Bansal, who were found to be the key individuals managing and controlling the fraudulent operations of these companies, officials said. All three have been remanded to judicial custody.

