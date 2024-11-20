Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 6 mobiles, bike seized, four held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 20, 2024 09:53 PM IST

The Salem Tabri police have arrested four persons for allegedly snatching a phone from a woman at the Jalandhar bypass. During investigation, the police recovered the phone besides five mores which they had snatched from other commuters. A bike used in the crime and two sharp-edged weapons have also been seized from their possession.

The accused in the custody of Salem Tabri police on Wednesday in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The arrested accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, Rahul Sharma, alias Dharminder, Nitin Sharma, alias Babu – residents of Aman Nagar of Bhattian and Vipan of Meharban.

Assistant commissioner of police (north) Davinder Chaudhary stated that the accused had on November 12 robbed a woman, Sandeep Kaur, of Sahibpura of Khanna of her mobile phone. In her complaint, the woman stated that she was waiting for a public transport to reach home after attending a wedding at a marriage palace at Jalandhar bypass when three miscreants turned up and committed the crime.

The ACP added that an FIR under Sections 304 (2) and 3 (5) of the BNS was registered against the accused. On Wednesday, the police arrested the accused. The police have added Sections 317 (2), 111 and 112 of BNS in the FIR.

The ACP added that the accused used to target the commuters and rob them of mobile phones and other valuables. More information has been expected from the accused during questioning.

