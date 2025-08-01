Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
Ludhiana: 62 crore GST evasion scam busted, 2 arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 05:38 am IST

Central GST, Ludhiana, has unearthed GST evasion worth 62 crore, after an investigation into multiple firms involved in audio-video productions.

In an official statement, the CGST said prima facie it appears that these firms imported services worth 342 crores from overseas entities and evaded GST on the same. “Investigation further revealed that the firms didn’t follow any documentation process mandated as per GST laws, which shows the blatant nature of tax evasion. The two individuals, who are involved in creating and operating these multiple firms, have been arrested,” the statement further added.

The investigation is ongoing to uncover the full extent of the network and quantum of GST evasion involved, the statement further added.

