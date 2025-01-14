Ludhiana: 65-year-old hacked to death in Haibowal

At least 10 assailants hacked a 65-year-old man to death and injured his family members following a spat over flying kites in Kehar Singh Nagar of Haibowal on Tuesday afternoon. According to the kin of the victim, the accused threatened to kill them if they filed a police complaint. The police said a hunt was on to nab the accused. (HT File)

The police have initiated the process to register an FIR against the accused after recording the statements of the kin of the victim, identified as Gurmel Singh of Kehar Singh Nagar, Jassian Road, Haibowal.

Jaswinder Singh, son of the victim, said the accused live nearby. On the occasion of Lohri on Monday, the accused were flying kites on their rooftop while “playing loud music and created a ruckus”. The neighbours were disturbed.

“My father went to the house of the accused and asked them not to create a ruckus. On Tuesday, the accused resorted to similar activity so my father again went to their house to request them to keep the music system’s volume down,” said Jaswinder Singh.

“The movement my father entered the house, the accused along with their aides barged in and attacked all family members with sharp-edged weapons and fled, leaving my father dead. I, my brother and his wife sustained injuries,” he added.

Inspector Madhu Bala, station house officer (SHO) at the Haibowal police station, said the police have recorded the statement of the victim’s kin and initiated a process to register an FIR. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.