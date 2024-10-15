Ludhiana: 71-year-old killed while defending son during spat over parking

A 71-year-old retired Punjab Roadways clerk was killed while he was defending his during an allegedly attack by their neighbours, officials said. A 71-year-old retired Punjab Roadways clerk was killed while he was defending his during an allegedly attack by their neighbours, officials said. (HT File)

They said the confrontation between residents of GK Vihar on Dhandhra Road stemmed from a parking dispute. The elderly man, identified as Bhagwan Singh, died on the spot after being allegedly assaulted during the altercation.

The fight broke out as the deceased’s son, Gurmeet Singh, asked his neighbours to remove their car, which was blocking the way to their house.

The Sadar police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the accused, identified as Amandeep Singh Dhillon, 30, and his mother Harpreet Kaur.

The deceased’s son said accused Amandeep often parked his car near their house and did not stop despite multiple requests. He alleged that on the day of the incident, Amandeep had parked his vehicle outside their house, which blocked their car from being taken out.

Gurmeet added that that it was 5 am and they had to drop some relatives off at the railway station. However, he said they chose not to disturb the neighbours, and used bikes instead.

Later that day, when Gurmeet asked Amandeep to remove his car, an argument ensued.

“Amandeep had an altercation and slapped me. His mother joined him, and they assaulted me. As they were beating me, my father rushed out to intervene. Amandeep attacked my father and strangled him until he collapsed. Even when my father lost consciousness, Amandeep did not let go,” alleged Gurmeet Singh.

“I rushed my father to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead,” he added.

Assistant sub-inspector Pritpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the Sadar police have registered a first-information report (FIR) under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (Act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He added that the autopsy report is awaited, and additional sections could be added to the cases based on the findings.