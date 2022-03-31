Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 85,000 owners yet to pay property tax, last day today
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 85,000 owners yet to pay property tax, last day today

Residents can submit tax for the current financial year with 10% penalty till March 31. After that, penalty will increase to 20% and defaulters will have to pay 18% annual interest on delayed payment. Heavy rush of residents was witnessed at Suvidha Kendras in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
City residents queue up to deposit property tax at Zone D Suvidha Kendra in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
City residents queue up to deposit property tax at Zone D Suvidha Kendra in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 01:59 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 85,000 property owners in city are yet to pay tax for the current financial year (2021-22) and Thursday is the last day for payment without additional penalty and interest.

Residents can submit tax for the current financial year with 10% penalty till March 31. After that, penalty will increase to 20% and defaulters will have to pay 18% annual interest on delayed payment. Heavy rush of residents was witnessed at Suvidha Kendras on Wednesday.

MC officials stated there are around 2.25 lakh taxable properties in city and only around 1.40 lakh owners filed the tax till Wednesday afternoon. MC has also been struggling to meet recovery targets for the current year and only around 86 crore has been recovered against the annual target of 110 crore for the current year.

MC superintendent (property tax) Vivek Verma said the state government had earlier floated a one-time settlement policy for property tax defaulters and under which, defaulters for the year 2020-21 can also pay tax by only paying 10% penalty. Otherwise, a 20% penalty is imposed and an additional 18% annual interest is charged on delayed payment. These benefits can also be availed till March 31 only.

Further, he stated that apart from recovering tax from residents, MC is also in talks with bus stand authorities for recovery of over 8 crore (including penalty and interest) as property tax, which is pending for a long time.

Apart from submitting pending tax at Suvidha Kendras situated in all four zonal offices of MC, residents can also submit tax online at www.mcludhiana.gov.in, said Verma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out