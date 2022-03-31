Ludhiana: 85,000 owners yet to pay property tax, last day today
As many as 85,000 property owners in city are yet to pay tax for the current financial year (2021-22) and Thursday is the last day for payment without additional penalty and interest.
Residents can submit tax for the current financial year with 10% penalty till March 31. After that, penalty will increase to 20% and defaulters will have to pay 18% annual interest on delayed payment. Heavy rush of residents was witnessed at Suvidha Kendras on Wednesday.
MC officials stated there are around 2.25 lakh taxable properties in city and only around 1.40 lakh owners filed the tax till Wednesday afternoon. MC has also been struggling to meet recovery targets for the current year and only around ₹86 crore has been recovered against the annual target of ₹110 crore for the current year.
MC superintendent (property tax) Vivek Verma said the state government had earlier floated a one-time settlement policy for property tax defaulters and under which, defaulters for the year 2020-21 can also pay tax by only paying 10% penalty. Otherwise, a 20% penalty is imposed and an additional 18% annual interest is charged on delayed payment. These benefits can also be availed till March 31 only.
Further, he stated that apart from recovering tax from residents, MC is also in talks with bus stand authorities for recovery of over ₹8 crore (including penalty and interest) as property tax, which is pending for a long time.
Apart from submitting pending tax at Suvidha Kendras situated in all four zonal offices of MC, residents can also submit tax online at www.mcludhiana.gov.in, said Verma.
