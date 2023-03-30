Ludhiana: 9 booked for murder bid on three persons

Two days after three friends were attacked in Kundanpuri on the Bindraban road, the Division number 8 police lodged an attempt to murder case against five persons and their four aides. Two days after three friends were attacked in Kundanpuri on the Bindraban road in Ludhiana, the Division number 8 police booked five persons and their four aides in an attempt to murder case. (Representational image)

The accused have been identified as Nannu, Billu Mahi, Jimmy, Ankit and Sonu Champion. Their four aides are yet to be identified.

The victims have been identified as Hussain, 22, of Gobind Vihar, and Dinesh and Mangu of Civil City. Hussain is admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital as he suffered severe injuries. Dinesh and Mangu were taken to Civil Hospital.

The incident occurred on Tuesday. The complainant Abdul Mutin, father of Hussain, stated that his son along with his friends Dinesh and Mangu went to have snacks on Tuesday night. When they were returning home and reached near Kailash Nagar, the accused were waiting for them. The accused intercepted them on their way following an old rivalry and assaulted them with sharp-edged weapons and sticks.

Dinesh said that they raised an alarm following which locals gathered there. On seeing the locals, the accused escaped from the spot leaving them injured.

The additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1), Shubham Aggarwal, and inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO at police station Division number 8, reached the spot and initiated investigation.

Inspector Vijay Kumar said that a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. They are yet to be arrested.