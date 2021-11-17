Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 9 GPS trackers found fitted in state GST wing’s vehicles
Ludhiana: 9 GPS trackers found fitted in state GST wing’s vehicles

Though department officials are tight-lipped over the issue, a complaint has been submitted with the cyber crime cell of police suspecting that the trackers have been placed by tax evaders in Ludhiana to keep a check on the movement of state GST officials.
A senior official of state GST department, requesting anonymity, said the vehicles were checked on suspicion and nine GPS trackers were found (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 02:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a shocking and bizarre incident, nine GPS trackers were found fitted in four cars of the mobile wing of the state Goods and Services Tax (SGST) department recently.

Though department officials are tight-lipped over the issue, a complaint has been submitted with the cyber crime cell of police suspecting that the trackers have been placed by tax evaders to keep a check on the movement of department officials. The department has sought the help of the cyber crime cell to gather information regarding the GPS trackers, in which SIMs are used. As per information, the role of department officials is also under scanner as few of the trackers were installed by drilling in the vehicles, while others were installed underneath the car using magnets. Four trackers were installed in a car and three were installed on the other. The other two had a single tracker installed.

A senior official of state GST department, requesting anonymity, said the vehicles were checked on suspicion and nine trackers were found.

