Ludhiana: 9-year-old murder case: Kin protest over delay in arrest of accused

Angered over the failure to arrest the main accused nearly two months after the murder of a nine-year-old boy, family members staged a protest on Sunday and blocked the busy Jalandhar Bypass, disrupting traffic for around 30 minutes. The protest at Jalandhar Bypass Chowk in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Police later pacified the protesters, following which the blockade was lifted.

The victim, Aman, had gone missing on February 5 while playing outside his house. His body was later found near his residence with his throat slit, triggering outrage in the area.

The family alleged that despite repeated visits to the police since the incident, no concrete action has been taken. They claimed that delays in the investigation had allowed the accused to evade arrest.

Police officials said CCTV footage showed a suspect taking the child along. The accused, identified as Ajay, a resident of Kasabad, is on the run, and a reward of ₹20,000 has been announced for information leading to his arrest.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sameer Verma said the accused had earlier escaped from custody. A convict in a rape case involving a minor, he had been taken to hospital for a medical examination on February 2, from where he managed to flee.

Police said multiple teams have been deployed and raids are underway to trace the accused.

Kin block Jalandhar Bypass over delay in arrest in boy’s murder

Protest over delay in 9-year-old’s murder case chokes Jalandhar Bypass

Family stages road blockade over delay in arrest in child’s murder

Delay in arrest sparks protest, traffic chaos on Jalandhar Bypass

Family alleges inaction; accused identified, reward announced

CCTV shows suspect with victim; police launch manhunt

Blockade lifted after police assurance; raids continue