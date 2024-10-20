Ludhiana: A bizarre ‘coincidence’ haunts nabbed snatching accused

A strange and persistent ‘coincidence’ is shadowing the accused arrested on snatching and robbery charges in the city. Over the past four months, suspects arrested by the Ludhiana police have sustained serious injuries, more often than not. All the injuries, mostly fractured limbs, are sustained in a failed escape bid. (HT Photo)

Over the past four months, suspects arrested by the Ludhiana police have sustained serious injuries, more often than not. All the injuries, mostly fractured limbs, are sustained in a failed escape bid.

However, the streak of mishaps is almost exclusively reserved for those caught on camera while committing snatchings or robberies.

Suspects involved in other crimes, such as drug peddling, illegal weapons possession, liquor smuggling and fraud, appear immune to this ’coincidence.’ The police explanation, every time, is that the ’the suspects tried to escape upon seeing police teams. In the bid to flee on two-wheelers, they lost control and fell on the road,’ resulting in injuries. After arrest, the injured suspects are admitted to civil hospital for treatment, with recovery periods spanning three to four months. There has been a little change in crime rates in the city. Locals have questioned this pattern, sparking speculation in the community.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, however, put a rest to the speculation and said it is purely a ‘coincidence’. He said the suspects fell on the road ‘themselves’.

The DCP said that on seeing police, suspects try to leave the spot at the earliest. In the rush, they lose control of the vehicles, which leads to the accidents and injuries.

The recurring injuries and the unusual pattern have caught the attention of the locals, who have mixed reactions.

Some believe the police’s account while others suspect there is more to the story.

“It seems odd that the same thing keeps happening to these criminals, especially the ones caught on camera. It makes you wonder if there’s something else going on,” says Gurjeet Singh, a Model Town resident.