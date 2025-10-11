Ludhiana: A daylight robbery that wasn’t, finance firm’s employee arrested

In a dramatic twist, what first appeared to be a roadside robbery turned out to be an inside job. The Dakha police have arrested two men, including a microfinance bank employee, for allegedly staging a fake robbery and stealing over ₹90,000 belonging to their company. Cops have also recovered ₹85,200 from the accused. One of the accused is yet to be arrested. Two of the accused in police custody in Dakha on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The arrested suspects have been identified as Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Jawaharke village of Mansa, and Parvinder Singh of Hasanpur village in Mansa. Their third accomplice, identified as Khujjal of Hasanpur, is still at large.

According to police, the case came to light when Resham Singh, manager of Svatantra Micro Fin Pvt. Ltd., Mandi Ahmedgarh branch, filed a complaint stating that his employee Jaspreet Singh, who collected company funds from villages, claimed to have been robbed on the way from Baddowal village to Lalton on Wednesday. Jaspreet told police that four unidentified men on motorcycles stopped him and fled with his bag containing ₹90,828.

However, the police grew suspicious after certain inconsistencies appeared in Jaspreet’s statement. During the probe, it was found that Jaspreet himself had orchestrated the robbery with the help of his associates.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Dakha, Varinder Singh Khosa said following a foolproof plan, Parvinder Singh and Khujjal, intercepted Jaspreet Singh near Dakha and fled after snatching a bag. During questioning, Jaspreet claimed that he was intercepted by four miscreants.

“When we scanned CCTV cameras, two men were caught escaping with the bag. Smelling something fishy, the police interrogated him harshly following which Jaspreet confessed his crime. Following the information provided by the accused, the police arrested his friend Parvinder Singh. ₹85,200 of the stolen money has been recovered,” said the DSP.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 302(2), 316(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, at the Dakha police station. Efforts are underway to arrest the third accused.

“This was a well-planned attempt to mislead the police and the company,” added DSP Khosa.