Ludhiana: AAP councillor among 3 hospitalised after assault in Khanna

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Sunil Kumar Neeta, a close associate of Punjab cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sondh, and three others were attacked with swords near Lalheri road railway line in Khanna. The City 1 police station on Friday registered an attempt to murder case against five suspects, two of whom have been identified. Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sondh visited the Khanna civil hospital around midnight to meet the victims. (HT Photo)

According to the complaint lodged by contractor Sanjeev Dutt, a resident of Jagat Colony, the attack occurred when five assailants arrived in a car and assaulted local shopkeeper Achhoota Nand, alias Sunil, over some old dispute. When Dutt, councillor Neeta and Gurmeet Singh, president of the shopkeepers’ association, intervened, the attackers turned on them, brandishing swords.

Sanjeev Dutt sustained serious head injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. Councillor Neeta and Achhoota Nand were also hospitalised. Based on Dutt’s statement, the police have registered an FIR under Sections 115(2), 118(1), 109, 333, 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused have been identified as Jatinder Singh and his brother Maninder Singh, both residents of Nandi Colony, Godam Road, Khanna. The remaining three attackers are yet to be identified, the police stated.

Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sondh visited the Khanna civil hospital around midnight to meet the victims. “This is a highly condemnable act. Strict action will be taken against those attempting to disrupt the city’s peace,” he said, assuring the families of justice.

Station house officer (SHO) Gurmeet Singh of City 1 police station said two relatives of the suspects have been taken into custody for questioning. “We have identified two of the attackers. Several police teams are searching for all the accused. Arrests will be made soon,” the SHO added.