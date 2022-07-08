Ludhiana | AAP MLAs assure to take up regularisation issue at state-level
With the opposition parties, including Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), extending support to the agitation raised by the municipal corporation (MC) employees’ union seeking regularisation of contractual employees, AAP MLAs Ashok Prashar Pappi (Ludhiana Central), Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South) and Kulwant Sidhu (Atam Nagar) met the protestors on Friday.
As the chain hunger strike by the union members outside the MC’s Zone-A office entered its fourth day on Friday, the legislators assured that they will take up the matter at the state-level and the genuine demand of employees would be fulfilled.
The protesting employees said even though the previous Congress government had issued a notification for regularisation of sewermen and sweepers, they haven’t been given the appointment letters.
President of the employees’ union Yashpal Chaudhary said, “The chain hunger strike is observed outside the MC’s Zone-A office from 10 am to 5 pm and we will not lift the protest until our demands are fulfilled. The agitation will be raised to the next level, if the MC fails to pay heed to the issue.”
Meanwhile, MLA Prashar said they would take up the matter at state-level and the contractual employees would be regularised soon.
Lucknow administration to crack whip on unfit school vehicles
District administration has decided to lodge an FIR against the school vehicle owners, school authorities and principals if the vehicles used for the transportation of students are found unfit. The initiative was part of the district administration's drive to check the fitness of school vehicles and to ensure the safety of students. “It's the responsibility of the school authorities to ensure that vehicles transporting students are fit,” said district magistrate, Suryapal Gangwar.
Ludhiana | Barnala resident arrested for possessing illegal weapon
A Barnala resident has been arrested with .30 bore country made pistol, five live cartridges and two magazines. The accused identified as Balwant Singh of Barnala was arrested at T-point of Sanjay Gandhi Colony on Tajpur road. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) Tushar Gupta said the accused tried to escape the checkpoint on Thursday evening. A case under Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.
Efforts to link all madarsas to modern education, set age limit for admissions: U.P. minister
Uttar Pradesh minister for animal husbandry and minority welfare Dharmpal Singh on Friday said that the Yogi Adityanath-government was endeavouring to link madarsas to modern education and nationalism. Singh said that the government would also fix the age limit for students to take admissions in madarsas. The minister said the government had launched an e-learning app to help poor students receive proper madarsa education.
Yogi Adityanath asks officials to keep prices of minor minerals in check
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the progress of the mining and mineral department's work at a high level meeting here. He also said an upward revision in regulatory fee for interstate transport (mining work) should be considered. He also said consistent efforts have brought about transparency in mining related work. He said a target of collection of Rs 4860 crore from mining work has been set and necessary efforts should be made to achieve it.
Two die after vehicle falls into Ganga canal in Meerut
Two persons died while two others were rescued after their SUV fell into the upper Ganga canal near Bhola Ki Jhaal in Meerut on Thursday evening, police said. SP (rural) Keshav Mishra said four friends Dharmendra, Omprakaah, Devraj and Niranjan aged between 25 and 28 were on their way to Haridwar from Gurugram in their SUV when the mishap took place. The canal side road was constructed between Muradnagar (Ghaziabad ) and Haridwar for Kanwarias.
