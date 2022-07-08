Ludhiana | AAP MLAs assure to take up regularisation issue at state-level

With the opposition parties, including Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), extending support to the agitation raised by the municipal corporation (MC) employees’ union seeking regularisation of contractual employees, AAP MLAs Ashok Prashar Pappi (Ludhiana Central), Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South) and Kulwant Sidhu (Atam Nagar) met the protestors on Friday.

As the chain hunger strike by the union members outside the MC’s Zone-A office entered its fourth day on Friday, the legislators assured that they will take up the matter at the state-level and the genuine demand of employees would be fulfilled.

The protesting employees said even though the previous Congress government had issued a notification for regularisation of sewermen and sweepers, they haven’t been given the appointment letters.

President of the employees’ union Yashpal Chaudhary said, “The chain hunger strike is observed outside the MC’s Zone-A office from 10 am to 5 pm and we will not lift the protest until our demands are fulfilled. The agitation will be raised to the next level, if the MC fails to pay heed to the issue.”

Meanwhile, MLA Prashar said they would take up the matter at state-level and the contractual employees would be regularised soon.