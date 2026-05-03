Ludhiana: AAP stages protest against LPG price hike

Centre acts on public concerns during elections but fails to deliver relief, say AAP leaders Aam Aadmi Party workers protesting in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The trade wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday staged a protest at the Clock Tower, opposing the recent hike in LPG cylinder prices and targeting the BJP-led Central government over what it described as the escalating burden of inflation on households and small businesses.

The demonstration witnessed the participation of MLAs Ashok Parashar Pappi and Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, along with senior party functionaries including chairman Anil Thakur, Sahil Agarwal, district in-charge Jatinder Khangura, industry leader Sharanpal Singh Makkar, and women’s commission member Ajinderpal Kaur. A large number of party workers also joined the protest, raising slogans against the government.

Addressing the gathering, AAP leaders alleged that the Central government has failed to provide meaningful relief to the common man, asserting that rising fuel prices have directly strained household budgets and small commercial establishments. They termed the latest hike in LPG prices as unjustified and economically oppressive.

According to party leaders, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased by ₹993 in the latest revision, marking the third consecutive monthly hike. They noted that the price had earlier risen by ₹195.50 on April 1 and ₹114.50 on March 1, taking the cumulative increase to over ₹1,300 in three months. They added that commercial cylinders are extensively used by hotels and restaurants, making the hospitality sector particularly vulnerable to the surge.

While domestic LPG prices have largely remained unchanged in recent revisions, the leaders pointed out that a 14.2-kg household cylinder had witnessed a ₹60 increase earlier this year. They attributed the rise in fuel costs to global factors, including disruptions in energy supply chains amid tensions in West Asia, but maintained that the financial burden should not be disproportionately transferred to consumers.

Criticising the BJP, AAP leaders said the Central government tends to prioritise public concerns during election periods but fails to ensure sustained relief thereafter. They argued that despite ongoing global uncertainties, the government should have implemented measures to cushion citizens from sharp price escalations instead of allowing repeated hikes.

Among others present at the protest were Manpreet Bunty, Kaka Machhiwara, Vipul Sethi, Rakesh Kumar, Raj Kumar Agarwal, Ravinder Pal Singh Pali, and Davinder Verma.