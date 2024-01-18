Ludhiana: Accused raped victim after strangling her, say cops

The accused in the rape and murder of the 4-year-old girl in Daba last month had lured the victim inside the house, strangled her and then raped the dead body before stuffing it into a box bed, police said on Thursday. Accused raped victim after strangling her, say cops. (HT)

Sonu Singh was arrested by police on Wednesday from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh. He was remanded in three-day police custody by a court here on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused was under the influence of liquor when he executed the heinous crime. A comprehensive investigation is underway to gather evidence and ensure speedy justice to the victim. The locals, grappling with the news, have expressed outrage and demanded stringent punishment for the perpetrator.

Singh, who is from Uttar Pradesh, was visiting his relative in Ludhiana when he committed the crime. On December 23, he lured the girl with chocolates and took her inside the house. After the girl started crying, he strangled her to death and later raped the body. He then stuffed the body inside a box bed before escaping and locking the house.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the accused was arrested from Pehrwapur village of Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. He said that the accused was planning to flee to Nepal.

“During interrogation, the accused told police that after executing the crime, he reached Ludhiana railway station. He boarded a train and reached Haridwar. He stayed in Haridwar with a group of godmen for a few days and then moved to Rishikesh. On January 16, he reached Kanpur. On Wednesday, he reached Pehrwapur village of Fatehpur seeking shelter at the house of one of his relatives. Following a tip-off, the police arrested him,” the DCP said.

“The accused was aware that the police would trace him by locating his mobile phone. After reaching Ambala railway station, he had sold his mobile phone to a stranger for ₹200 and threw the SIM,” he said.

Further the DCP added that though the past criminal record of the accused has not been discovered yet, the police found that he was disowned by his family for his capers. He is jobless and had come to Ludhiana four days before executing the crime to see his relative.

The girl, who was from Bihar, was visiting her grandparents, who are neighbours of the relative of the accused.