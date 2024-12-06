Ludhiana: Action over CETP being delayed, say activists

Environmentalists and activists of the Kale Pani Da Morcha have criticised the state government and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) for “failing to fulfill their promise” regarding shutting down the 15 MLD (million litres per day) common effluent treatment plant (CETP) outlet at Bahadur Ke Road within two days. The common effluent treatment plant at Bahadhur Ke Road which activists want to be shut. (HT Photo)

They alleged that instead of acting, authorities are giving dyeing units time to obtain stay orders, delaying enforcement of pollution control measures.

On Thursday, PPCB chairman Adarsh Pal Vig issued a letter, granting the Bahadur Ke Road Association time to present their case. The association argued that their situation is similar to the cases of the 40 MLD and 50 MLD CETPs at Tajpur Road, which have already been taken up by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The letter highlighted that the NGT, in its order dated November 4, clubbed the cases of the 40 MLD and 50 MLD CETPs and directed that no coercive action be taken against them. Based on this, industrialists have been given time to produce similar orders from the NGT for the 15 MLD CETP.

Kale Pani Da Morcha member Jaskirat Singh accused the government of delaying tactics, claiming that the administration was “negotiating with protesters to pacify them while allowing industrialists to pollute unchecked.” Singh said thousands had protested against the government’s inaction, demanding the immediate closure of the CETP outlet.

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to additional deputy commissioner (general) Amarjit Bains on December 4 regarding the promised things which they have announced but on Friday activists went live on social media sites and criticised the state government and administration’s failure to act despite public assurances.

A senior official from the deputy commissioner’s office, seeking anonymity, said, “The PPCB has been instructed to act as per the directives of the Central Pollution Control Board.”

PPCB chairman Adarsh Pal Vig denied giving any assurances regarding the closure. “We are reviewing the matter legally and action will be taken in accordance with the law,” he said.

The CETPs were established to treat industrial waste before releasing it into Buddha Nallah, a heavily polluted waterway. However, environmentalists argue that these plants are ineffective and continue to discharge untreated or inadequately treated effluents, worsening the pollution levels.