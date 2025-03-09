Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Actor Bhagyashree urges women to prioritise health

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 09, 2025 06:04 AM IST

Addressing the audience, she recounted her professional and personal journey, illustrating the challenges women face and the importance of resilience and support networks

Actor Bhagyashree, known for her role in the movie Maine Pyar Kiya, shared her journey of overcoming illness and urged women to make fitness their top priority. Speaking at a Women’s Day event organised by Ficci Flo, Ludhiana, she emphasised the importance of health and resilience in a woman’s life.

Bollywood actress Bhagyashre with FICCI Flow members during Women’s Day event in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Bollywood actress Bhagyashre with FICCI Flow members during Women’s Day event in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The event, held in the city on Saturday under the leadership of Anamika Ghai (chairperson, Flo), honoured extraordinary women leaders with the Pinnacle Awards. It celebrated female empowerment, recognising women’s contributions across various fields, and was a tribute to female empowerment and leadership. It served as a platform for celebration and recognition, emphasising the significance of women in driving societal change and economic growth.

Reflecting on her career, Bhagyashree spoke about stepping away from films after her blockbuster debut. “At 20, balancing work, marriage, and motherhood was overwhelming, so I chose to take a break,” she said.

Addressing the audience, she recounted her professional and personal journey, illustrating the challenges women face and the importance of resilience and support networks.

She also stressed that true empowerment comes with family support. “The support of loved ones is the wind beneath my wings,” she remarked, encouraging women to chase their dreams while maintaining their well-being.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora also attended the event and highlighted the growing presence of women in sectors like medicine, defence, and civil services. He also emphasised the need for policy frameworks that support women in the workforce and encourage their participation in decision-making roles.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On