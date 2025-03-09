Ludhiana: Actor Bhagyashree urges women to prioritise health

Actor Bhagyashree, known for her role in the movie Maine Pyar Kiya, shared her journey of overcoming illness and urged women to make fitness their top priority. Speaking at a Women’s Day event organised by Ficci Flo, Ludhiana, she emphasised the importance of health and resilience in a woman’s life. Bollywood actress Bhagyashre with FICCI Flow members during Women’s Day event in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The event, held in the city on Saturday under the leadership of Anamika Ghai (chairperson, Flo), honoured extraordinary women leaders with the Pinnacle Awards. It celebrated female empowerment, recognising women’s contributions across various fields, and was a tribute to female empowerment and leadership. It served as a platform for celebration and recognition, emphasising the significance of women in driving societal change and economic growth.

Reflecting on her career, Bhagyashree spoke about stepping away from films after her blockbuster debut. “At 20, balancing work, marriage, and motherhood was overwhelming, so I chose to take a break,” she said.

Addressing the audience, she recounted her professional and personal journey, illustrating the challenges women face and the importance of resilience and support networks.

She also stressed that true empowerment comes with family support. “The support of loved ones is the wind beneath my wings,” she remarked, encouraging women to chase their dreams while maintaining their well-being.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora also attended the event and highlighted the growing presence of women in sectors like medicine, defence, and civil services. He also emphasised the need for policy frameworks that support women in the workforce and encourage their participation in decision-making roles.