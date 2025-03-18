Ludhiana: Adarsh Nagar family booked for murder bid on neighbour

A year-old rivalry when an Adarsh Colony resident, along with his family members and other accomplices, assaulted and attempted the murder of a neighbour and his relative on Holi on Friday. The Daba police lodged an FIR against the accused. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Raju Pushpakar, 32, of Adarsh Colony. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Sanjiv Kumar of Adarsh Colony, his brother Santosh Kumar, father Rajpat Rai, aides Ankur and Neeraj, while six of the assailants are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Raju Pushpakar, 32, of Adarsh Colony. The complainant stated that the incident unfolded on March 14 when he along with his family members was present at home. Meanwhile, someone threw a brick in the house over the compound wall. When he went outside, he saw that the accused were present outside his house and hurling abuses at him. The accused, who were under the influence of liquor, launched an attack on him with bricks and iron pipe. When Pushpakar’s family members intervened, the accused assaulted them too. The accused fled leaving him injured on the road. The family members rushed him to Christian Medical College and Hospital.

The complainant added that one year ago the accused Santosh had organised a ‘jagran’ in the area. During the event, their children indulged in a fight with Santosh’s children. The matter was resolved but Santosh and his family members nursed a grudge against them. He also alleged that the accused had earlier threatened them.

ASI Rajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon) and 190 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.