Ludhiana: Additional electoral chief reviews poll counting prep

Just few days before the Lok Sabha polls in the district, additional chief electoral officer Harish Nayar conducted a review of the preparations for the vote counting at various locations within Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Additional chief electoral officer Harish Nayar inspecting preparations for vote counting in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT)

During the review, Nayar was accompanied by additional deputy commissioner (Rural Development) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal and assistant returning officer (ARO) Deepak Bhatia. They inspected the arrangements for the counting centres of Jagraon assembly segment in Dr DS Dev Examination Hall and Dakha assembly segment in Dr Sukhdev Singh Bhawan. The vote counting will be held on June 4 under tight security. Additionally, a paramilitary force will be deployed at the centres to ensure a peaceful counting process.

Meanwhile, Dhaliwal provided detailed information to Nayar regarding the number of counting tables, counting rounds, number of agents, polling staff, and media centres.

Further, the additional chief electoral officer emphasised the importance of ensuring a peaceful and transparent counting process. He stressed the need to adhere to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India and urged all officers to carry out their duties diligently and with utmost dedication.

Third inspection of poll expense to be held today

Expenditure observers for Ludhiana Parliamentary constituency, Pankaj Kumar and Chetan D Kalamkar will conduct the third inspection of registers maintained by 43 candidates contesting in the general elections on Thursday at Mini Auditorium, Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan from 10 am to 5 pm. The candidates’ registers will be cross-checked with the shadow registers. District election officer Sakshi Sawhney shared the details and said that all contesting candidates or their election agents must bring expenditure registers and other records like cash book, bank vouchers, bank statements, and all the other account records.