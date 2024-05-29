 Ludhiana: Additional electoral chief reviews poll counting prep - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Additional electoral chief reviews poll counting prep

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 30, 2024 05:10 AM IST

Additional chief electoral officer reviews counting preparations at PAU for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, stresses on peaceful and transparent process with tight security. Third inspection of poll expenses scheduled.

Just few days before the Lok Sabha polls in the district, additional chief electoral officer Harish Nayar conducted a review of the preparations for the vote counting at various locations within Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Additional chief electoral officer Harish Nayar inspecting preparations for vote counting in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT)
Additional chief electoral officer Harish Nayar inspecting preparations for vote counting in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT)

During the review, Nayar was accompanied by additional deputy commissioner (Rural Development) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal and assistant returning officer (ARO) Deepak Bhatia. They inspected the arrangements for the counting centres of Jagraon assembly segment in Dr DS Dev Examination Hall and Dakha assembly segment in Dr Sukhdev Singh Bhawan. The vote counting will be held on June 4 under tight security. Additionally, a paramilitary force will be deployed at the centres to ensure a peaceful counting process.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Meanwhile, Dhaliwal provided detailed information to Nayar regarding the number of counting tables, counting rounds, number of agents, polling staff, and media centres.

Further, the additional chief electoral officer emphasised the importance of ensuring a peaceful and transparent counting process. He stressed the need to adhere to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India and urged all officers to carry out their duties diligently and with utmost dedication.

Third inspection of poll expense to be held today

Expenditure observers for Ludhiana Parliamentary constituency, Pankaj Kumar and Chetan D Kalamkar will conduct the third inspection of registers maintained by 43 candidates contesting in the general elections on Thursday at Mini Auditorium, Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan from 10 am to 5 pm. The candidates’ registers will be cross-checked with the shadow registers. District election officer Sakshi Sawhney shared the details and said that all contesting candidates or their election agents must bring expenditure registers and other records like cash book, bank vouchers, bank statements, and all the other account records.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Additional electoral chief reviews poll counting prep
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On