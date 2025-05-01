Ludhiana: Admission row at govt school in Meharban

A dispute over school admission has sparked concern after a government school allegedly refused to admit a student citing lack of seats. The matter came to light when Balwinder Kaur, a local resident, submitted a written complaint to the Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO) of Mangat-2, claiming her daughter was denied admission to Class 6 at Government Middle School, Meharban. Balwinder Kaur, a local resident, claimed that her daughter was denied admission to Class 6 at Government Middle School, Meharban. (HT Photo for representation)

Balwinder explained that although she had enrolled her daughter at Government Senior Secondary School, Basti Jodhewal on April 1, the distance from her home-made daily travel difficult. Hoping to shift her daughter to a school closer to home, she approached the Meharban school, only to be told that no seats were available and the school had exceeded its student capacity.

“I felt helpless. The school said they couldn’t take in more students. That’s why I filed a written complaint to the BPEO, asking for her support,” Kaur said.

However, when contacted, a teacher from the Meharban school offered a different version. According to the school staff, the girl has already been admitted. But under official norms, her name must be withdrawn from her previous school on the e-portal before the new admission can be formally recorded.

“We have no issue admitting her, but the child must first be withdrawn from Basti Jodhewal School in the system,” the teacher said.

Tej Varinder Kaur, the principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Basti Jodhewal, said, “The parent and student must visit the school on Friday so we can cancel the current admission and clear the way for her transfer.”

Meanwhile, BPEO Sood acknowledged the seriousness of the issue. “We have received similar complaints from two to three other parents regarding non-admission at Meharban school. I will raise the matter with the district education officer to ensure fair resolution,” she said.