Ludhiana: Admn orders survey for relocating carcass plant

The district administration has ordered a feasibility assessment for exploring the relocation of the carcass plant, currently operating at Sidhwan Bet, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. The plant, located at Sidhwan Bet, has been shut since January last year amid protests from locals. (HT File)

The deputy commissioner (DC) ordered that the report be submitted by April 21.

The move comes after the National Green Tribunal (NGT), in an order on March 21, called for a ‘practical and long-term’ solution for the plant’s operation.

The deputy commissioner’s office then formed a high-level committee to inspect proposed alternative site in Garhi Fazal village under Koom Kalan sub-tehsil in Ludhiana East. The developments came after multiple meetings between local authorities, civic officials and environmental bodies to determine whether the plant should be made functional at its current location or shifted to a less populated area.

Officials said the inspection is part of a broader effort to address dissent from residents living near the plant, particularly in Rasulpur village. Locals have repeatedly raised concerns about foul odour, potential health risks and pollution from the plant’s operations.

The high-level committee, chaired by municipal corporation (MC) additional commissioner, has the Ludhiana East sub-divisional magistrate, district forest officer and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) environmental engineer as its members. On Thursday, the team conducted an inspection of the proposed site in Garhi Fazal.

During the visit, the committee focused on four key factors: whether the proposed site falls outside residential zone, proper road connectivity, if locals have objections to the project and potential environmental impact.

Officials said if objections or environmental concerns are raised by residents or experts, the committee is likely to recommend mitigation measures in its final report.

The feasibility report, based on the inspection and feedback from all stakeholders, will be submitted to the state government and if the proposed site is deemed suitable, the findings will be forwarded to a cabinet committee for a final decision.

The carcass plant set up to manage animal waste and reduce pollution has been marred by controversies due to its proximity to residential areas. Residents alleged that the plant’s poor management and spells of non-functioning have worsened their living conditions.

The MC had earlier initiated cost estimates for shifting the plant from Sidhwan Bet to Tajpur Road. Officials estimated the relocation cost at ₹3.5 crore, even though the plant was constructed at an outlay of ₹8 crore.

A few months ago, the PPCB had submitted a detailed report to the DC. Based on a visit to a similar plant in New Delhi, the report included photographs and recommendations to address the issues raised by locals and experts.

In January last year, the MC tried to run the plant briefly but protests by locals halted the operations. The protests subsided as officials assured villagers the plant will run only until January 22. However, demonstrations resumed after the said date and Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, a Congress leader at the time, put a lock on the plant’s gate. The plant has been shut since.