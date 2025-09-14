Ludhiana: Advocates’ body demands extension of ITR filing deadline to December 31

The Indian Taxation Advocates Association has demanded the extension of filing the income tax returns (ITR) to December 31, 2025, citing technical glitches. The Indian Taxation Advocates Association has urged the Union finance minister to extend the due date for filing ITR for all categories of taxpayers for the financial year 2024-25 to December 31, 2025, to provide much-needed relief. (HT Photo for representation)

Association president, advocate Jatinder Khurana, stated that for the past several days, the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal has been extremely slow.

“Errors occur while downloading AIS and TDS forms, and taxpayers and professionals are forced to wait for hours just to file returns. As a result, tax professionals across the country are facing severe difficulties,” Khurana said.

He further pointed out that in addition to these technical hurdles, many parts of Northern and North-Eastern states are currently experiencing heavy rains and flood-like situations. This has disrupted normal life, restricted movement, and made it nearly impossible for taxpayers and taxation advocates in the affected regions to meet compliance deadlines.

“The Income Tax Department had issued amended return forms in June, which led to the extension of the original filing date from July 31 to September 15. However, the persistent technical glitches of the website have left taxpayers and tax professionals helpless. Millions of taxpayers across the country have still not been able to file their returns. If returns are not filed within the stipulated time, genuine taxpayers will have to bear not only additional interest on tax payments but also a penalty of up to ₹5,000, which is unfair,” he said.

