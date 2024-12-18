Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Agri students’ meet with CM Mann postponed to January 8

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 18, 2024 08:16 AM IST

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said the date of every meeting has been rescheduled; now, the delay is due to MC elections

The Agricultural Students’ Association threatened to go on a fast until death after the government postponed their panel meeting with the chief minister, education minister, and agriculture minister regarding their long pending demands, including reinstating cadre for agricultural teachers and making the subject mandatory.

The students had started a protest at the PAU campus in Ludhiana in late October. On the eve of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s supposed visit to the university on November 12 to inaugurate an international seminar, the district administration assured the students of the meeting, following which they suspended the sit-in protest. (HT Photo)
The students had started a protest at the PAU campus in Ludhiana in late October. On the eve of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's supposed visit to the university on November 12 to inaugurate an international seminar, the district administration assured the students of the meeting, following which they suspended the sit-in protest. (HT Photo)

The meeting, initially supposed to take place on November 20, has now been postponed three times. The second scheduled date was November 26, and the third scheduled date was December 17. Now, the fourth scheduled date is supposed to be January 8.

The students had started a protest at the campus in late October. On the eve of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s supposed visit to the university on November 12 to inaugurate an international seminar, the district administration assured the students of the meeting, following which they suspended the sit-in protest.

The students have also asked for filling vacant posts in the agriculture department and the creation of a post for farm teachers “as promised by Bhagwant Mann before becoming the CM.”

The body, in a statement after the meeting, said, “In the association meeting, it was decided that the next decision will be a fast until death, the date of which will be discussed with the students.”

Student leader Angrez Singh Mann said, “I will be forced to sit for the fast until death to draw government’s attention to the demands.”

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “The date of every meeting has been rescheduled. Now, the delay is due to MC elections.”

