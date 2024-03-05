 Ludhiana: Agri varsity V-C welcomes ₹40-cr allocation for PAU in budget - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Agri varsity V-C welcomes 40-cr allocation for PAU in budget

Ludhiana: Agri varsity V-C welcomes 40-cr allocation for PAU in budget

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 06, 2024 05:32 AM IST

Dr Gosal hailed the budget allocation of ₹13,784 crore for agriculture and allied sectors, and ₹575 crore for crop diversification, stating that it was a testament to the Punjab government’s keen interest and deep concern for the state’s agriculture and its farmers

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal here on Tuesday welcomed the allocation of 40 crore for development of research related works, announced as a part of the state’s budget for fiscal year 2024-25.

Agri varsity V-C welcomes <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40-cr allocation for PAU in budget . (HT)
Dr Gosal said, “The allocation will go a long way in fortifying the research, teaching and extension (RTE) programmes, specifically, skill and entrepreneurship development.”

He also hailed the budget allocation of 13,784 crore for agriculture and allied sectors, and 575 crore for crop diversification, stating that it was a testament to the Punjab government’s keen interest and deep concern for the state’s agriculture and its farmers.

Besides, he lauded the announcement of the new initiative in horticulture — Punjab Horticulture Advancement and Sustainable Entrepreneurship — to improve product quality and develop horticulture crop clusters.

Revealing that the state government has assured the university of full monetary support in the future, Dr Gosal stated that PAU would equally maintain consistency in keeping its high standards, coming up to the expectations of the science as well as the farming fraternity of Punjab.

