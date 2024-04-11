Ludhiana: Alamgir residents decry lack of basic amenities

With the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, residents of Alamgir village raised their voice against the unresolved issues that continue to plague their community. The locals have directed their anger towards the Member of Parliament, Ravneet Singh Bittu and area member of legislative assembly (MLA) Jiwan Singh Sangowal, accusing them of neglecting their condition. The dilapidated community centre at Alamgir village needs immediate repair and maintenance. (Manish/HT)

The locals are grappled with long-standing issues such as persistent overflow of sewage water from the local pond, dilapidated state of community centre and the paucity of essential medicines at health centres. The residents have resolved not to cast their votes in the upcoming elections until action is taken to address the pressing issues.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

A 57-year-old woman residing near the pond said the overflowing sewage on the streets force them to navigate through the filth to carry out routine tasks.

Surjeet Singh, 82, of Alamgir village, echoes similar sentiments, lamenting the lack of basic facilities that have plagued the village for over a decade. The poor state of the health centre bereft of essential medicines and the dilapidated condition of the community centre reflect the neglect of the village.

Health centre cries for attention

The lone health centre of Alamgir and its neighbouring villages operates in dire circumstances, grappling with a severe shortage of essential medicines. Gurmail Singh, 62, highlighted the absurdity of a health centre stocked only with polio drops while residents suffer from a myriad of health issues. Also, the centre was found closed during the working hours.

The community centre lies dormant and neglected. Similarly, the construction of library has been stalled for over a month, said locals.

DC directs ADC to submit report

Deputy commissioner Sakhshi Sawhney directed the additional deputy commissioner to address the pressing concerns. Assurances have been made regarding the completion of library project. She further stated that ADC (D) is going to submit the report on this issue.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on March 6 had directed the DC to submit a fresh report on action taken regarding the dumping of garbage in Alamgir village’s pond and various open sites, including roads. The NGT asked the DC along with other respondents, including municipal corporation and state of Punjab, to submit the reply one week before the hearing on May 14.

The report aims to outline proposed actions for addressing garbage dumping sites, including the planned relocation of waste from the Giaspura dumpsite to Jamalpur by June 30, and the preparation of a detailed project report for bioremediation at Jainpur, Hambran Road. The NGT’s directive follows a petition filed by Kapil Arora and Kuldeep Singh Khaira, members of Public Action Committee, highlighting concerns over the unscientific handling of garbage as per the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016.