Ludhiana | All party councillors led by mayor seek action against AAP MLA Chhina

All party councillors led by mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu on Monday met commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma seeking action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (Ludhiana south) Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and her supporters for trespassing, stealing stamp of deputy mayor Sarvjit Kaur Shimlapuri, along with other government documents from her office.

The councillors also accused Chhina and her supporters of creating ruckus and abusing them. The commissioner of police assured them that the police will take appropriate action after investigating the matter.

Jarnail Singh Shimlapuri, husband of deputy mayor Sarvjit Kaur Shimlapuri, said they had organised a camp at their office in Jeeto market in Satguru Nagar on April 27 for opening zero balance accounts of the locals in the banks.

Shimlapuri alleged when they were filing the forms, the supporters of Chhina turned up there and created a ruckus, adding that on April 27, Chhina herself trespassed in their office and abused them, in the public too, and took away the forms, stamps and documents from the office.

“We had filed a complaint against Chhina and her supporters on April 28 to joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar, but to no avail, following which we filed another complaint on Monday,” he said.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the behaviour of the MLA is not acceptable.

Chhina had accused deputy mayor Sarvjit Kaur Shimlapuri and her husband Jarnail Singh Shimlapuri of allegedly organising fake camps to register women and open bank accounts for ₹1,000 per month pension, announced by AAP, ahead of municipal corporation elections.