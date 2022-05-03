Ludhiana | All party councillors led by mayor seek action against AAP MLA Chhina
All party councillors led by mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu on Monday met commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma seeking action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (Ludhiana south) Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and her supporters for trespassing, stealing stamp of deputy mayor Sarvjit Kaur Shimlapuri, along with other government documents from her office.
The councillors also accused Chhina and her supporters of creating ruckus and abusing them. The commissioner of police assured them that the police will take appropriate action after investigating the matter.
Jarnail Singh Shimlapuri, husband of deputy mayor Sarvjit Kaur Shimlapuri, said they had organised a camp at their office in Jeeto market in Satguru Nagar on April 27 for opening zero balance accounts of the locals in the banks.
Shimlapuri alleged when they were filing the forms, the supporters of Chhina turned up there and created a ruckus, adding that on April 27, Chhina herself trespassed in their office and abused them, in the public too, and took away the forms, stamps and documents from the office.
“We had filed a complaint against Chhina and her supporters on April 28 to joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar, but to no avail, following which we filed another complaint on Monday,” he said.
Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the behaviour of the MLA is not acceptable.
Chhina had accused deputy mayor Sarvjit Kaur Shimlapuri and her husband Jarnail Singh Shimlapuri of allegedly organising fake camps to register women and open bank accounts for ₹1,000 per month pension, announced by AAP, ahead of municipal corporation elections.
Ludhiana MC snaps water and sewerage connections of seven colonies
Initiating a drive to snap the illegal water and sewerage connections of colonies located outside and within the municipal corporation's limit, the Zone-D team of MC snapped the connections of seven colonies on Monday. MC commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal, on April 28, conducted a meeting with the operation and maintenance (O&M) cell, superintending and executive engineers, and sub-divisional officers regarding illegal and unauthorised colonies in the presence of additional commissioner Rishipal.
World asthma day: Teachers must be trained to handle kids with asthma, says doc
Considering the rise in the percentage of children getting afflicted with asthma and allergy, the doctors have suggested the school staff, particularly teachers, to get trained in handling such children. Allergy troubles people of other age groups also particularly those above 50 years of age. Association of International Doctors, secretary general, Dr Abhishek Shukla said that family members should keep a watch if elderly have any discomfort in breathing which is one of the significant signs of the initiation of the problem.
Ludhiana Central Jail: 9 cell phones recovered from 4 inmates
The staff of Ludhiana Central Jail recovered nine mobile phones from three undertrials and one convict during special checking on Sunday. Assistant jail superintendent, Complainant Sukhpal Siingh, said the mobile phones were recovered from undertrials Karamjit Singh, Karan Singh, Harjit Singh and a convict Jaswinder Singh. A case under Sections 42, 45 and 52 A (1) of Prison Act has been registered at Division Number 7 police station.
Ludhiana civil surgeon urges residents to get inoculated
While out of the 5,36,808 fully inoculated population aged between 45 to 59 years, as many as 1,157 have received their booster dose. Similarly, of the 3,08,148 fully vaccinated people aged 60 and above, 27,614 have received their precaution dose. As per communique issued on Monday, Covid vaccination drive is going on across the district under the supervision of civic surgeon Dr SP Singh.
Punjab: Fraudster booked for threatening officials posing as OSD to CM
The Ludhiana police are on the lookout for a fraudster who has been threatening revenue officials to do some land registries without going through the documents while posing as an officer on special duty to chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The Division No. 5 police in Ludhiana have lodged an FIR against the man, who introduces himself as Mr Deol to revenue officials.
