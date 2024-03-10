Ludhiana: All villages in Gill, Dakha and Jagraon to get CCTVs

In an endeavour to create safe and crime free “Ludhiana”, member of Parliament Ravneet Bittu on Sunday launched a rural wireless CCTV surveillance project under Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund in villages of Gill, Dakha and Jagraon. MP Ravneet Bittu after launching the project on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Bittu inaugurated the project in three villages, including Sherpur Kalan, Sawaddi and Pohir. He said that a total of 1,784 cameras would be installed in every village of Gill, Dakha and Jagraon at 783 locations with a cost of ₹8.5 crore from the MPLADS fund. The aim is to establish law and order and aid police department.

The wireless surveillance will cover main crossroads, entry points, and within the villages. The command and control room is provided at hub station where they can have access to the security feed from cameras.

Bittu said these cameras would monitor the rural areas, and prevent and reduce incidents of theft, snatching and eve teasing, This will also facilitate crime investigation, tracking of criminals and evidence provided through visual recording, traffic control, crowd management and act as confidence building measure for public safety, he added.

Bittu alleged that the present Punjab government has miserably failed in maintaining law and order. Daylight murders, robberies, loots, extortion calls, eve teasing, snatching, gang wars are a routine affair in the state. Ludhiana being the commercial capital of Punjab is lacking in law and order maintenance. City businessmen are getting extortion calls on daily basis. The present industry is moving out of the state. The state government has no time to look into the matters or listen to the grievances of people, he added.