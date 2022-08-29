Ludhiana | Amid protests, MC starts construction of ETP in Haibowal dairy complex
Around 50 police personnel were deputed at the ETP site after the Ludhiana MC commenced civil work on August 25. Residents of adjoining Kapil park area had also staged a protest in the area a few days back, but protesters were pacified by the police force.
Amid residents of nearby areas protesting against the construction of effluent treatment plant (ETP) in Haibowal dairy complex, the municipal corporation (MC) has commenced the construction work with deployment of heavy police force at the site.
Around 50 police personnel were deputed at the site after the MC commenced civil work on August 25.
The project has been initiated as the civic body has been facing the heat of National Green Tribunal (NGT) for its failure in dealing with dairy waste which is adding to pollution in the Buddha Nullah.
As the MC has dropped the proposal to shift over 500 dairy units situated in Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complexes out of the city limits, the ETP is being established under ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project to deal with liquid dairy waste which is being dumped into the nullah.
One of the residents of the area, Sunny, said the civic body should not establish the ETP near the residential area as it might result in unhygienic conditions and might also spread diseases in the nearby area. “ We had taken up the matter with MLA Gurpreet Gogi and even at the state level, but to no avail. Now we are looking at the legal options available with us to stop the construction of ETP near our residential area,” he said.
Meanwhile, the authorities said the ETP will not cause any trouble to residents and they should not create any hurdle in the path of project, which is being taken up to reduce pollution in the nullah.
MC superintending engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh said the ETP was being established on MC land and would not create any problem for the residential area. The police force had to be deployed to avoid any kind of nuisance due to the protests and the work has now commenced. The deadline for the project is March 2023, he added.
