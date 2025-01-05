Ludhiana: Another FIR against travel agent for fraud

Facing multiple cases related to immigration “fraud”, travel agent Amit Malhotra has been booked once again, this time for allegedly duping a Nakodar resident of ₹10 lakh on the pretext of sending him to England, police said. On August 12, Hardeep Singh of Dhuri of Sangrur and his wife Amandeep Kaur had climbed atop a water tank near Ishmeet Chowk, Ludhiana, accusing the same firm of duping them of ₹ 10 lakh. (HT Photo)

Complainant Lefty Chirstian of Nakodar said he was interested to settle abroad. He came to know about the accused through an advertisement. When contacted, the accused asked him to come to the office of Global Way Immigration near Ishmeet Chowk in Model Town to fulfil some formalities, he stated.

The complainant added that the accused took his documents and ₹5,000 as processing fee, stating that they would charge fee after arranging a certificate of sponsorship. Later, the accused procured a fake certificate of sponsorship and charged ₹10 lakh, the complainant stated.

Sub-inspector Dharminder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR has been registered following an investigation. The accused has been booked under Section 420 of the IPC and also under the Immigration Act. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, the police said.

He added that Amit Malhotra and his sister Veenu Malhotra are already facing multiple FIRs. They were arrested by Model Town police on September 6 last year for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

On August 12, Hardeep Singh of Dhuri of Sangrur and his wife Amandeep Kaur had climbed atop a water tank near Ishmeet Chowk accusing the same firm of duping them of ₹10 lakh. The complainant said the immigration firm had demanded ₹26 lakh with an advance payment of ₹10 lakh to secure visas for them. They made a payment of ₹10 lakh via RTGS in February. However, the firm kept delaying the process, making excuses whenever they approached for updates on the visa. Later, the accused refused to refund the money.

A day after the incident (on August 13), the district administration had cancelled the firm’s licence in wake of the multiple complaints.