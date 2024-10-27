Ludhiana: Another FIR against travel agent Ghai after ED complaint

Troubles mounted for infamous travel agent Nitish Ghai, already nominated in over 125 cases of immigration fraud, as another case was registered against him based on a compliant by the Enforcement Directorate. The Division Number 5 police registered the fresh FIR after a complaint by ED assistant director Rakesh Janghua. According to the ED, Ghai allegedly duped multiple people with false promises of overseas opportunities and used the proceeds to acquire nine properties in Ludhiana, three residential and six commercial buildings. (HT Photo)

In June 2023, the ED attached assets worth ₹58 lakh linked to Ghai.

In 2018, over 300 complaints surfaced against Ghai, who has been active in the immigration sector since the early 2010s.

At the time, the special branch led by additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Surendra Lamba took up an investigation that resulted in 125 FIRs against Ghai.

He was arrested in 2018 and later released on bail. He was again arrested by the Jalandhar police in 2022 and is currently out on bail.

Division Number 5 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Balwant Singh said the fresh FIR was registered under sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly induces a person to deliver property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections 10 and 24 of the Immigration Act.

The ED action is under section 66 (2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).