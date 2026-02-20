Ludhiana: Armed miscreants steal scooter from commuter

Armed with sharp-edged weapons, unidentified miscreants stole a scooter from a man near Kakka village on Wednesday night, marking the second such incident reported on the same stretch within days. Meharban police have registered a case and launched a probe. An FIR under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against unidentified persons. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the complaint filed by Satinder Pandey, a resident of Mahavir Colony in Kakka village, he was returning home on his scooter after finishing work for the day. When he reached near a drain close to the village, two youths wearing helmets on a motorcycle intercepted him.

Pandey alleged that one of the assailants attacked him with a sword, causing him to fall on the road along with his scooter. As the attackers attempted to assault him further, he managed to escape to save his life. When he later returned with local residents, the accused had fled with his Honda Activa.

Rajiv Kumar, assistant sub-inspector investigating the case, said a similar incident was reported on February 16, when commuter Vijay Singh Chaudhary was attacked in the same area and his motorcycle stolen in a comparable manner.

“The modus operandi in both cases appears identical, suggesting the involvement of the same gang,” the ASI said, adding that CCTV footage from cameras installed along the main road was being examined to identify the miscreants.

