Ludhiana: Armed robbers attack jeweller, customer, flee with 1kg silver jewellery

Three unidentified armed robbers allegedly attacked a jeweller and a customer with sharp-edged weapons before fleeing with around 1 kg of silver jewellery, a gold chain and cash from a jewellery shop in Jagraon on Thursday evening. Police at the jewellery shop after the robbery in Jagraon on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The incident took place at Fancy Kanda Jewellers on Kuchha Malak Road in full public view, triggering panic in the area. Locals claimed that the accused opened fire in the air while escaping after residents attempted to chase them. However, police said the firing was yet to be confirmed.

According to police, the accused had also allegedly attempted robberies at a skin clinic and an eye clinic in Jagraon shortly before targeting the jewellery shop. Since both clinics were closed, the accused reportedly failed to carry out the robberies there.

Jeweller Ashok Kumar, owner of the shop, said he was attending to a customer when three men armed with pistols and sharp-edged weapons barged into the store.

“The accused assaulted me and the customer with a sharp-edged weapon and threatened us to remain silent,” Kumar said.

He alleged that the robbers overpowered him, snatched a gold chain kept in his pocket along with his wallet, and looted three boxes containing silver jewellery from the display counter.

Before fleeing, the accused allegedly pulled down the shutter of the shop from outside.

After managing to raise the shutter, the jeweller came out and raised an alarm, following which local residents gathered at the spot and informed the police.

Residents claimed they chased the accused as they fled on a motorcycle parked outside the shop, but the robbers managed to escape. Some locals alleged that the accused fired in the air to scare away those chasing them.

Inspector Parminder Singh, SHO of City Jagraon police station, said the accused arrived and escaped on the same motorcycle.

“The accused have been captured in CCTV cameras installed at the shop. Efforts are on to identify and trace them,” the SHO said.

He added that police were verifying claims regarding the alleged firing during the escape. An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons.

On May 22, two masked men had barged into a jewellery shop on ATI Road in Ludhiana, stabbed a jeweller and fled with gold ornaments, a licensed pistol, a mobile phone and a scooter after holding him hostage inside the shop. The four-minute robbery was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the shop.