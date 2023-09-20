Ludhiana: ASI in VB net for taking bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested an assistant sub- inspector (ASI), Daljit Singh, posted at police station Dehlon, for accepting a bribe of ₹5,000. The accused ASI in the vigilance bureau custody in Ludhiana. (ht photo)

Disclosing this here on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the VB said the ASI has been arrested on the complaint of Chandanpreet Singh, a resident of Doraha, who has lodged a complaint on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line in this regard.

He added that the complainant has alleged in his complaint that the police official had already taken ₹5,000 for joining investigation as per the interim order of the high court in a police case registered at police station, Dehlon.

The complainant alleged that the cop had demanded a bribe of ₹25,000 on behalf of the SHO, Delhon, by threatening him that if the said amount was not paid then his bail would be cancelled.

He recorded the conversation with the ASI regarding the payment of the bribe money which was submitted to the VB as evidence.

The spokesperson said the VB range, Ludhiana, arrested the accused police official after finding him guilty of taking a bribe of ₹5,000 and demanding ₹25,000 more from the complainant.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused police personnel at the VB police station, Ludhiana range. He will be produced in a court tomorrow. Further investigation in this case is under progress.

