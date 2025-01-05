Ludhiana: Assets, bank account of ‘peddler’ frozen

The Ludhiana rural police seized property of a drug peddler allegedly involved in smuggling of 900-kg poppy husk. The seized assets include his house in Latala village and also a plot. His bank account containing ₹5.63 lakh has also been frozen. A cop shows the attachment notice in Latala village of Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

According to the police, it was found during investigation that the accused had purchased the properties using the drug money. Varinder Singh Khosa, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha), said a report was sent to the respective authorities in Delhi and freezing orders under Section 68-F (2) were issued by the competent authority.

The DSP added that the accused, identified as Avtar Singh, alias Resham, of Jand road of Latala, was arrested for possessing narcotics on June 24. The police had seized 900-kg poppy husk stored in the house. A case under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Jodhan police station.

Further, the DSP added that the police seized a residential house worth ₹41.27 lakh and land worth ₹6.40 lakh. The bank account of the accused having ₹5.63 lakh was also frozen.