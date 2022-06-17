Ludhiana | Atal Apartments scheme: 487 flats allotted via draw of lots

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) conducted a draw of lots for allotting 576 flats -- 240 MIG and 336 HIG flats -- under Atal Apartments scheme on Thursday. The draw of lots was conducted at Nehru Sidhant Kendra in the presence of deputy commissioner (DC)-cum-LIT chairperson Surabhi Malik.

The entire process was webcasted on youtube.

As per the information, the trust allotted 487 flats through the draw and the remaining 89 flats are to be allotted soon.

Officials said that against 240 MIG flats, the trust had only received 151 valid applications and the flats were allotted to all the applicants.

All 336 HIG flats have been allotted. The self-financed housing project will come up on 8.8 acres in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar on Pakhowal road.

During the event, officials also invited the applicants and other participants to pull out chits out of the boxes to ensure transparency in the draw of lots.

Former LIT chairperson Raman Balasubramaniam, who announced the relaunch of the project during Congress regime last year, also participated in the event.

Officials said the cost of an MIG flat is over ₹37 lakh and HIG flat is around ₹48 lakh. As the allottees have already submitted ₹2.4 lakh and ₹1.87 lakh as earnest money, they will have to pay the rest of the amount in five equal installments. The earnest money will be refunded to the unsuccessful applicants.

DC Malik stated that the draw of lots was held in a peaceful manner and the proceedings will now be sent to the state government for final approval after which tender will be floated for construction of flats.

The project will be completed within three years of allotment of contract.

Land Acquisition Collector (LAC) of LIT Neeru Katyal said the housing project will be equipped with all kinds of modern facilities, including a community centre, swimming pool, gymnasium, small commercial centre, and parking lot among others.

The Atal Apartment scheme has been launched for the third time in the last decade. The scheme was initially launched in 2011 when the then local bodies minister Tikshan Sood laid the foundation stone for the project. The LIT organised a draw of lots for allotment of flats with a delay of around five years in 2016 and even allotted 110 flats to residents. But the scheme was dropped in 2017 and the allottees were a harried lot. The scheme was again mooted in 2018, but it was dropped again.