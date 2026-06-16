Ludhiana: ATM break-in bid foiled, burglars caught on camera, says police

An attempt to break into a Bank of Baroda ATM at Pratap Chowk was foiled after the burglars failed to access the cash compartment despite damaging the machine, police said on Monday. ASI Gurdev Singh said the CCTV footage from the bank premises and nearby establishments is being reviewed to identify the suspects. (HT PHOTO)

According to the police, the incident took place late on Sunday when the suspects allegedly entered the ATM kiosk and used cutting tools to tamper with the machine and its locking system.

However, they were unable to reach the cash stored inside and fled from the spot empty-handed.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when bank officials found the ATM damaged and alerted the police.

Police said the suspects were captured on CCTV cameras installed inside and around the kiosk.

Footage from the ATM and nearby establishments is being examined to ascertain their identity and trace their movements, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Neelam Rani, senior manager of the Bank of Baroda branch at Pratap Chowk, Division No. 6 police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

ASI Gurdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said the CCTV footage from the bank premises and nearby establishments is being reviewed to identify the suspects.

“Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused. Further investigation is in progress,” the ASI added.