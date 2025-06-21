Ludhiana: Attacked with sharp weapons, Samrala MLA’s nephew critical

Amandeep Singh, nephew of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Samrala MLA Jagtar Singh Dialpura, was brutally attacked near the fields of Bullepur village in Khanna on Friday morning. The 27-year-old was assaulted with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified masked assailants. Victim Amandeep Singh

According to the police, Amandeep was heading to his fields near the Golden Grain Club when four men, travelling in an Alto K10 car, intercepted and attacked him with deadly weapons. Severely injured, he was initially rushed to a private hospital in Khanna and later referred to a private hospital in Mohali, where he remains in critical condition in the ICU.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Amritpal Singh Bhatti said Amandeep is a resident of Bullepur village and belongs to a farming family. “The attackers had covered their faces and appeared to be waiting for him. They inflicted multiple injuries using swords and fled the scene,” said DSP Bhatti.

The incident took place around 10 am. CCTV footage retrieved from the area showed the suspects’ car moving suspiciously near the fields since early morning. Police sources said the attackers had been monitoring Amandeep’s movements for the past two to three days, pointing towards a well-planned assault.

Local residents who witnessed the aftermath of the incident immediately informed the police. A case has been registered. The area was cordoned off for evidence collection. The police are now examining the possibility of personal rivalry or a larger conspiracy behind the attack.

Family members told the police that Amandeep’s younger brother is serving in the Punjab Police. “We suspect that this was not a spontaneous attack but a premeditated one. Someone with inside information may have helped the attackers,” said a family member.

Police officials said efforts are on to identify and arrest the culprits. “This appears to be a well-organised attack. We are analysing CCTV footage and questioning people who may have been in recent contact with the victim,” said DSP Bhatti.