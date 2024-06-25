Ludhiana: AUCT spokesperson writes to education minister; questions delay in action

Spokesperson of the association of unaided college teachers (AUCT), Punjab and Chandigarh and a whistleblower, submitted the representation to the Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains, regarding the increment not reversed by two professors of the state, along with the delay in holding the people accountable in utilising the funds under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme issued to Satish Chandra Dhawan (SCD) Government College, inappropriately. HT Image

Tarun Ghai, a Ludhiana-based educator, informed that despite submission of an inquiry report in 2022, where it was clearly mentioned that RUSA guidelines were violated by using more than allocated funds in construction component, no further action against the concerned authorities has been taken so far.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Questioning the delay in action against the people involved, Ghai said, “During 2019-20, Ashwani Bhalla was the RUSA coordinator in SCD College and at present, he is the additional project director of RUSA and an official of higher education, which is questionable. During the time of utilisation of funds inappropriately and against the guidelines, he was the person in charge and now if he holds a chair in the education department, why would he allow an action against him and other people involved? For a fair decision on the matter, he must be asked to vacate the chair.”

He further added that for two professors, Bhalla and Gursharanjit Singh of SCD College who have still not reversed the increments despite an official notice from the Department of Higher Education (DPI Colleges) ten months ago, no action is being taken by the authorities.

“In my telephonic conversation with the education minister today, I informed him about the two concerned matters and upon asking, have emailed the related documents including RTI report and an inquiry report to his office and he assured me of a just action in this regard. I have forwarded the same to the chief minister Mann too,” Ghai informed.

However, Bains was unreachable even after several attempts.

Upon seeking details on the matter, Ashwani Bhalla remarked, “Construction in SCD College started in the year 2021 and the utilisation of funds in one of the components more than the sanctioned percentage was done only after the permission by the principal secretary of higher education, so nothing is against the rules here.” Commenting on the increment not reversed, he said that in case the authorities believe that the increment is unjust or extra, it gets adjusted at the time of retirement and gets deducted from the funds we are bound to receive from the government at that time.