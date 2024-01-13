The District consumer disputes redressal commission has directed an auto agency to pay a composite cost of ₹10,000 to an advocate after he missed a hearing in a important case due to a fault in his bike, which the agency failed to address. Ludhiana: Auto agency told to pay compensation after advocate misses court hearing

The court directed Sai Motors, Gill Road, Ludhiana to pay the advocate through its manager/officer incharge within 30 days from the date of receipt of copy of the order. Failing in making the payment, the complainant shall be held entitled for 8% interest per annum.

Navpreet Singh, 30, of Mohalla Nanaksar, New Shimlapuri had filed a complaint on August 19, 2021. The complainant added that he owns a Hero Splendor Plus bike. On July 6, 2021, he took his bike to the service centre of the auto agency as his bike had developed a technical snag. The bike used to switch off automatically while running. The opposite party gave an estimate of ₹1,891 to be incurred to plug the issue.

He took the delivery of the motorcycle and made payment of ₹1891 through UPI. The agency also charged ₹930 extra for the service card. He was assured that the problem has been resolved.

On July 7, 2021, the complainant was travelling to district courts, Hoshiarpur, on the motorcycle to attend an important case, but the bike stopped again while plying. He had to park the motorcycle near Haibowal police station and had to arrange another motorcycle. He failed to reach the court in time and missed the hearing. The case was adjourned for a long time.

In the evening, he again took his motorcycle to the service centre with the same problem. The service adviser changed the plug of the bike by charging ₹90. However, the problem persisted.

The complainant claimed that he had taken advice of an independent mechanic, who told him that the problem was caused due to negligence of service centre mechanics. The complainant again visited the service centre, where the service advisor of the auto agency had claimed that he was lying about the problem.

The complainant further stated that the act and conduct on the part of the opposite party amounts to deficiency in service due to which he has suffered mental pain, agony and harassment. The complainant sent legal notice to him on September 14, 2021.