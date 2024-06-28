Ludhiana: Auto driver abducts, rapes 7-year-old; held

An auto driver allegedly abducted a 7-year-old girl, who was sleeping on the roof of labour quarters with her mother, and raped her after taking her to his rented accommodation in Grain Market at Gill Road on Thursday night, officials said. The accused thrashed the minor when she cried. (iStock)

The accused, 45-year-old Pramod Kumar, was arrested on Friday.

The accused thrashed the minor when she cried.

The frightened girl did not tell anyone about the incident and went back to sleep with her mother. The minor’s mother found her bleeding and rushed her to a doctor, who confirmed the sexual assault. The woman then approached the police and a first-information report (FIR) was registered at the Shimlapuri police station.

The complainant said that on Thursday night, she was sleeping with her daughter on the roof. When she woke up, she found that her daughter was bleeding and not wearing any undergarments, she said in the complaint.

On being asked, the girl said that when she was asleep, Pramod Kumar took her to his room in the night and raped her. When she cried due to pain, the accused thrashed her and threatened to kill her. After raping her, the accused fled after dropping her back on the rooftop.

The complainant added that she rushed her daughter to a doctor and filed a police complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the police registered an FIR under Section 376AB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused has two children of his own.