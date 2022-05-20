Ludhiana | Avon Cycles Ltd hosts session on infrastructure issues

Avon Cycles Ltd hosted a session on infrastructure with the heads of district administration to discuss major issues being faced by the industrialists and find ways to resolve them.

MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinderpal Kaur, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, joint commissioner of police Ravcharan Singh Brar, and municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal attended the session.

The stakeholders suggested to widen the roads by removing encroachments on service road, allowing more traffic flow. Other important law and order points included adding more surveillance cameras and increased patrolling, especially during salary and advance days.

All business leaders agreed to adopt schools and parks for the benefit of society under corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, and build a greenbelt in front of factory area along with the parking space once the unauthorized encroachments are removed.

The prominent business leaders— Vijay Munjal from Hero Ecotech Ltd; SK Rai, managing director, Hero Cycles Ltd; Umesh Munjal, Highway Cycles; Abhinav Sidharth, Avon Ispat and Power Ltd; Rohit Pahwa, Nova Cycles Pvt Ltd; Tejinder Singh, Big Ben Export; Amit Agarwal, TRB Exports; Vinay Dua, Geminy Sewing Machines; Jagdish Singhal, Eastman Industries Ltd; Ranjodh Singh, GS Radiators; Manjeet Singh, Bonn Bread; Jai Singh, director, SPS Apollo Hospital; and representatives from Greatway Eveline Hosiery, Coca Cola and Ralson India Ltd— were also present on the occasion.

The industrialists highlighted the issues of poor condition of roads, overflowing sewage, traffic jam during peak hours on service road of GT Road, widening of roads, and unauthorised encroachment.