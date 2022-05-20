Ludhiana | Avon Cycles Ltd hosts session on infrastructure issues
Avon Cycles Ltd hosted a session on infrastructure with the heads of district administration to discuss major issues being faced by the industrialists and find ways to resolve them.
MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinderpal Kaur, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, joint commissioner of police Ravcharan Singh Brar, and municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal attended the session.
The stakeholders suggested to widen the roads by removing encroachments on service road, allowing more traffic flow. Other important law and order points included adding more surveillance cameras and increased patrolling, especially during salary and advance days.
All business leaders agreed to adopt schools and parks for the benefit of society under corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, and build a greenbelt in front of factory area along with the parking space once the unauthorized encroachments are removed.
The prominent business leaders— Vijay Munjal from Hero Ecotech Ltd; SK Rai, managing director, Hero Cycles Ltd; Umesh Munjal, Highway Cycles; Abhinav Sidharth, Avon Ispat and Power Ltd; Rohit Pahwa, Nova Cycles Pvt Ltd; Tejinder Singh, Big Ben Export; Amit Agarwal, TRB Exports; Vinay Dua, Geminy Sewing Machines; Jagdish Singhal, Eastman Industries Ltd; Ranjodh Singh, GS Radiators; Manjeet Singh, Bonn Bread; Jai Singh, director, SPS Apollo Hospital; and representatives from Greatway Eveline Hosiery, Coca Cola and Ralson India Ltd— were also present on the occasion.
The industrialists highlighted the issues of poor condition of roads, overflowing sewage, traffic jam during peak hours on service road of GT Road, widening of roads, and unauthorised encroachment.
-
All eyes on Yogi, Akhilesh as they share dais at Uttar Pradesh assembly event
All eyes were on chief minister Yogi Adityanath and leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav as they came face to face and shared the dais in the assembly hall here on Friday during the inauguration of the orientation programme for new MLAs and e-Vidhan by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. “I will request the speaker to hold separate training for me and the chief minister,” Leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav said.
-
Kidney transplant malpractice case: ‘Govt action against Ruby Hall Clinic unfair’
While the government has been forced to take strict action against Ruby Hall Clinic where the transplant took place, the same is being condemned by various associations as 'unfair'. On Friday, two more associations - the Indian Society of Organ Transplantation and the Indian Society of Nephrology - joined hands to condemn the action taken by the government against the hospital.
-
Successful start-ups discussed at PHDCCI meet
A virtual interactive session on 'Success Stories of Start-ups' was hosted by the UP chapter of the PHD chamber of commerce and Industry in association with Small Industries Development Bank of India and Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow on Friday. Mukesh senior member of PHDCCI, B Singh, stated that success tales are limitless. He also credited the success of start-ups like 'Wow Momos' and 'MBA Chai Wala.'
-
Azam Khan released from jail, Shivpal receives him, Akhilesh posts welcome tweet
While the government has been forced to take strict action against Ruby Hall Clinic where the transplant took place, the same is being condemned by various associations as 'unfair'. On Friday, two more associations - the Indian Society of Organ Transplantation and the Indian Society of Nephrology - joined hands to condemn the action taken by the government against the hospital.
-
Minister inaugurates climate-resilient animal shed in GADVASU
Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday inaugurated climate-resilient animal shed and the new building of College of Fisheries at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU). The university authorities said the shed, with a capacity of sheltering 150 animals, has been developed with the financial assistance from the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, Government of India, and contributions from NABARD and Punjab State Council of Science and Technology.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics